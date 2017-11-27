Image copyright Siobhan Niven Image caption Megan Niven, 15, from Irvine, was last seen at Kilwinning train station on last Wednesday

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing teenage girl from Irvine.

Megan Niven, 15, was last seen at Kilwinning train station at about 21:00 on Wednesday 22 November.

Megan is 5ft tall, of slim build with very long, dark hair and blue eyes. She has a hoop piercing on the left side of her nose.

When last seen she was wearing a black Parka jacket, black leggings and red trainers.

Police say extensive inquiries are under way to trace Megan, including checks of CCTV footage.

'Missing before'

Insp Lynsey Watters said: "Megan has gone missing before but she is only 15 and no-one has seen or heard from her since Wednesday, so we are becoming increasingly concerned.

"In the past, Megan has visited the Irvine, Glasgow, Paisley and Lanarkshire areas and inquiries are being carried out in those areas.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Megan or who has any information as to her whereabouts to contact us.

"We would also appeal to Megan to let us know she is okay."

Anyone with information is asked to call police.