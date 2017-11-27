Image caption The song was recorded and filmed to highlight issues with the ferry service

A choir has recorded a satirical song to highlight longstanding problems with a ferry service in Argyll and Bute.

The Kilcreggan community's Island Princess has been troubled with technical issues for months.

Gracey Flair wrote new lyrics to the tune of the Song Of The Clyde in a bid to draw attention to the matter.

Choir director Stephen Adam wrote the score and a video was filmed on the village's pier of Oor Kilcreggan Ferry being performed.

Project co-ordinator John McMurtrie said: "It was great seeing so many people on the pier to support this and raise awareness of the importance of our ferry service.

"The idea came to do this when instead of holding numerous meetings along with around 40 elected members, whether community councillors, councillors, constituency MSPs, regional MSPs involved and all coming from a different perspective, it became evident that nothing was likely to be achieved, besides waiting for the end of the contract.

Image caption The song was recorded by the Peninsula Choir in Cove Burgh Hall and filmed on Kilcreggan's pier

"So a community project to demonstrate the importance of the service along with the visual of people standing together has a much stronger impact."

STP Transport, Transport Scotland and MSPs are all criticised in the lyrics for seemingly being unable to help fix the problem.

The Kilcreggan Ferry is supposed to operate all year round between the village and Gourock, with a crossing time of less than 15 minutes.

Andy Logue recorded the performance and Dave Dunbar is behind the video.

The song was recorded by the Peninsula Choir in Cove Burgh Hall last week.

'Strength of local feeling'

A public meeting could be held to debate the issue in January.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "The responsibility for the Gourock-Kilcreggan ferry service lies with SPT, but we are well aware of the recent significant disruption and understand the frustrations of the passengers that rely on this link.

"Clearly this situation is not acceptable, and the song itself underlines the strength of local feeling towards the service.

"The minister for transport has personally raised these concerns in meetings with the chair of SPT, Councillor Martin Bartos.

"Transport Scotland and SPT are working constructively together towards a mutual agreement on the formal terms of a transfer of responsibility.

"This is a complex process given the amount of information being considered, which includes service levels, finances and infrastructure."

An SPT spokeswoman said: "We are fully aware of the concerns of the local community and we are trying to work with the operator to address those concerns."