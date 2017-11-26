Image copyright Google Image caption The robber fled on foot after the raid on Parkash Newsagents on Clarence Street in Paisley

An armed robber escaped with money and cigarettes after a "terrifying" raid on a newsagents in Paisley.

The masked man produced a weapon as he entered Parkash Newsagents on Clarence Street at about 12:30 on Saturday.

A 34-year-old female shop worker fled before the robber stole items from behind the counter. He then made off on foot towards Ladyburn Street.

Police Scotland say the suspect is described as white, about 25 to 50 years old, and 5ft 7in to 5ft 8in tall.

He was wearing a bottle green kagoule-type jacket, which had a distinctive white zip, with the hood up and his face covered.

'Badly shaken'

The suspect was also wearing blue jogging bottoms, industrial-type gloves and black trainers which had a thick white sole.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and will be checking CCTV for any additional information.

Det Sgt Nicola Postans, from Paisley CID, said: "This was a terrifying robbery which has left a women badly shaken. It is vital that we find the person responsible.

"Thankfully no person was injured during this frightening incident but the area was busy with pedestrians and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

"It may be that the suspect was loitering outside the shop on Clarence Street before committing the crime or someone could have seen him run off from the shop."