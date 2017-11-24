Glasgow Airport was closed temporarily after a tug vehicle hit a passenger plane getting ready for take-off.

The incident happened in "freezing conditions" at 20:45 and involved a British Airways plane.

It is thought the tug may have skidded on ice as the plane was being pushed back from the stand.

The Scottish Fire Service sent three pumps and an aerial unit to the scene as a precaution. No-one was injured and the airport has now reopened.

A spokesman for the airport said flights in and out were delayed as efforts were made to "de-ice" the stands and taxiways.