Image caption Jagtar Singh Johal (right) arrives at court in India where he was sent back to police custody

Scottish Sikh activist Jagtar Singh Johal will remain in police custody in India despite torture claims.

The Ludhiana court magistrate rejected his lawyer's demand that he be transferred to prison.

The public prosecutor said the 30-year-old had links with Pakistani Intelligence services and was involved in the murder of a Christian pastor.

Mr Johal, from Dumbarton, told the court he was "innocent" when the judge asked him if he had anything to say.

The activist's lawyer, Jaspal Singh Manjpur, has previously accused the police of torturing his client.

Mr Manjpur said nothing incriminating had been found on Mr Johal and accused the police of "baseless allegations".

The British Deputy High Commissioner based in Chandigarh, Andrew Ayre, was present at Mr Johal's court appearance. He spoke to his father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Image caption Mr Johal's family say he was in Punjab on holiday after getting married in October

Mr Johal was arrested on 4 November in Punjab just a few weeks after getting married in India.

The Punjab police accuse him of conspiracy to murder prominent right-wing Hindu leaders.

He appeared in court on this case on 17 November, where he was sent back to police custody.

Mr Johal's father-in-law, Balwinder Singh, described what the family has been going through.

"We were relieved last week that Jaggi had been sent to prison and not into police remand," he told the BBC.

"But we then learned that the Ludhiana police came and took him into their custody."

Mr Johal is accused of the murder of a pastor in July 2017. Sultan Masih was shot dead in Salem Tabri by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants.

The police say the pastor was walking outside his residence and talking on the phone when he was shot dead.