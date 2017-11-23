A 66-year-old man who was seriously injured on Tuesday outside a pub in North Ayrshire has died in hospital, police have said.

The incident happened at about 19:30 in Green Street, Saltcoats.

Henry Lee was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock in a critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy appeared in court on Thursday charged with assault to severe injury and danger of life in connection with the incident.

He made no plea nor declaration at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court and was freed on bail for further investigation.