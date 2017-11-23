Image copyright AFP Image caption James McDonald was caught with £5,000 of heroin in his cell

A gangland killer was caught with "a large pile" of heroin in his prison cell.

James McDonald was found to have the Class A drug by guards at HMP Edinburgh in April.

McDonald, 44, later went on to head butt a prison officer who stepped in to break-up a fight with other inmates.

In 2008 the hitman was locked up for a minimum 35 years for his part in the murder of Michael Lyons.

The sentence for McDonald and fellow assassin Raymond Anderson - which was longer than Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi's minimum tariff - was later cut to 30 years.

No emotion

But at the High Court in Glasgow his lawyer told Judge Lady Stacey there continues to be "difficulty" accepting how long he will spend behind bars.

It did not stop McDonald receiving another jail-term as he was sentenced to two years and 10 months for assault and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

The killer showed no emotion as he was taken handcuffed back to the cells.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said McDonald was found with the drugs during a morning check by guards on 21 April.

A total of 28 wraps of heroin were found in his cell as well as a "large pile" of the substance on top of a calendar.

The court heard the haul had a potential "prison value" of up to £5,000.

Head butt

McDonald remained at HMP Edinburgh and later assaulted guard Stephen Myatt on 16 June.

The killer got into a row with other prisoners and headbutted the officer when he attempted to split them up.

Mr McPhie: "He was restrained and moved to the segregation unit.

"While there, he apologised for the assault."

McDonald was found guilty of the murder of Michael Lyons, 21, and the shooting of two other men at Applerow Motors in Lambhill, Glasgow.

Attempted murder

Lady Stacey told the court McDonald had racked up convictions since being jailed for life.

This included being sentenced to nine years last December for the attempted murder of another prisoner.

His advocate Frances Connor told the judge: "He has a significant tariff to the life sentence.

"As a result, there has been real difficulties coming to terms with the length of the sentence.

"He has become a target from others within the prison system.

"He accepts that things do become hopeless for him on occasion, but that there really is no option but getting on with it."

McDonald is now in Glenochil jail.

He was also accused of assaulting convicted killer Raymond Cartwright in HMP Edinburgh as well as hitting Eric Fiddler with a guitar.

A further allegation claimed he illegally had a mobile phone.

But prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to those charges.