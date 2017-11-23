Second man cleared of Gary Weir murder

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Garry Weir was found with stab wounds and died in hospital

A second man has been cleared of the murder of Gary Weir after the charges against him were dropped.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar withdrew the charge of murder and three counts of attempted murder against Adam Williams.

He was accused of murdering Mr Weir, 24, near Shettleston Juniors ground in Glasgow in the early hours of 7 August last year.

Three other men were injured in the same incident, which happened as a 21st birthday party was taking place nearby.

They were treated in hospital but later released.

Mr Williams, 21, of Glasgow, denied all the charges against him.

He was accused of murdering Mr Weir and attempting to murder David Shannon, James Phinn and Gary Phinn.

On Wednesday Liam Stead, 21, of Glasgow, was also cleared of the murder and attempted murder charges.

Michael Gentles, 21, John Kelly, 22, and John Graham, 21, all from Glasgow, are still on trial accused of murdering Mr Weir and attempting to murder Mr Shannon and James and Gary Phinn.

They deny all the charges against them.

The trial before Lord Mulholland continues.