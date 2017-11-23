A second man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a farm in Renfrewshire.

Don Templeton, 36, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court over the incident at Crosslee Poultry Farm, Bridge of Weir, on 31 October.

He is accused of attempting to murder James McGurk, 41, by shooting him in the back and buttocks.

Mr Templeton, of Johnstone, made no plea. He was released on bail and the case was continued.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Templeton is banned from going to the farm or approaching or contacting Mr McGurk.

On Monday, 45-year-old John Docherty, from Largs in Ayrshire, also appeared in court charged with attempting to murder Mr McGurk.

He made no plea to the charge and was remanded in custody.

No future court dates have been set for either man, but Mr Docherty is expected to make a second court appearance next week.