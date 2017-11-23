Image copyright Glasgow Airport

Flights in and out of Glasgow airport were stopped for about 30 minutes due to staff shortages.

Ten outgoing flights were delayed with a number of incoming flights landing early, before the closure began just after 09:00.

The National Air Traffic Control Service (Nats) said the closure was due to late notice staff shortages at Glasgow air traffic control tower.

A spokeswoman apologised for the inconvenience caused.

However, she said there was "no alternative" but to stop flights.

The last departure before the airport closed was at 08:45.