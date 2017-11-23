Flights delayed due to staff shortages at Glasgow Airport
Flights in and out of Glasgow airport were stopped for about 30 minutes due to staff shortages.
Ten outgoing flights were delayed with a number of incoming flights landing early, before the closure began just after 09:00.
The National Air Traffic Control Service (Nats) said the closure was due to late notice staff shortages at Glasgow air traffic control tower.
A spokeswoman apologised for the inconvenience caused.
However, she said there was "no alternative" but to stop flights.
The last departure before the airport closed was at 08:45.