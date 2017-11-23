Image copyright Alexi Lubomirski Image caption Annie Lennox will be formally installed as chancellor in July 2018

Singer Annie Lennox OBE has been named as the new chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University.

The Aberdeen-born musician and poverty campaigner will take over from Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus to become the first woman in the role.

She said she was humbled by the title and described it as a "truly remarkable honour".

In June, the university became the first international institution with a charter to award degrees in New York.

The former front woman of eighties band Eurythmics, Annie Lennox has become known as a humanitarian campaigner.

'Exemplary individual'

She was given her OBE in 2010's New Year's honour's list for her work fighting Aids and poverty in Africa.

Chancellor Lennox will be formally installed during a ceremony at Glasgow Caledonian University in July 2018.

She said: "It is truly a remarkable honour to be invited to become chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University.

Image caption The New York Campus opened in September 2013

"I am humbled by it, and intend to serve this outstanding institution in the very best way I can.

"Following in the footsteps of such an exemplary individual as Muhammad Yunus is somewhat daunting, but I'm very much looking forward to working with everyone in a collaborative way, so I can be of good value to the students and the establishment of university."

Ceremonial duties

Glasgow Caledonian, which was established in 1993 and has about 20,000 students, has campuses in Glasgow, London and New York.

Its American campus opened in September 2013, but had been unable to award degrees until this year when the New York State Education Department made it the first foreign institution with a charter in the state to have the status.

The university's vice chancellor, Prof Pamela Gillies CBE said: "The students, staff, and lay governors of the university feel privileged indeed that she has accepted the role of chancellor and are excited by the prospect of what we might now achieve together over the coming years."

In her role as chancellor, Ms Lennox will carry out formal and ceremonial duties, such as conferring degrees on students and supporting and promoting the university.