Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emma Caldwell was discovered dead in woods near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, in May 2005

Seven Police Scotland officers are under investigation for gross misconduct for their role in the Emma Caldwell murder inquiry.

The officers were found to have obtained communications data without judicial permission while trying to identify a journalist's sources.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is carrying out the probe.

Ms Caldwell was working as a prostitute when her body was found in woods in Biggar, Lanarkshire in May 2005.

Police Scotland provided an update on the independent investigations into its Counter Corruption Unit in a paper submitted to Holyrood's Justice Sub-Committee on Policing.

The PSNI investigation, which is expected to finish soon, follows a separate misconduct investigation by Durham Constabulary, which was commissioned in July 2016.

Spying regulations broken

The paper states: "The [Durham Constabulary] inquiry concluded in May 2017 with a detailed report received by Police Scotland.

"As a consequence of the detail contained within this report, it was assessed as appropriate to progress a conduct investigation and, as such, the PSNI undertook a gross misconduct investigation which is ongoing at this time.

"Seven serving officers are the subject of this investigation, which is anticipated to conclude in the coming weeks."

The Interception of Communications Commissioner ruled in November 2015 that officers had broken new spying regulations by obtaining communications data without permission on five occasions.

Officers had been attempting to find out how information about the investigation into the murder of Ms Caldwell, 27, had appeared in the media.

Sir Stanley Burton said the "failures" by police "could properly be seen as reckless".

In April detectives announced they were re-examining the area where Ms Caldwell's body was found.

Officers also revealed a potential new sighting in Glasgow on the last day she was seen alive.

Image caption Lawyer Aamer Anwar reads a Caldwell family statement outside the Crown Office

In May 2015, the Lord Advocate told Police Scotland to reinvestigate her murder.

But the family said it felt let down by the original investigation, which had failed to bring Ms Caldwell's killer to justice.

Speaking on the anniversary of her disappearance her mother Margaret thanked the police and urged the killer to come forward.

She said: "If you are the one who took Emma's life then I ask you to come forward, living with the guilt of taking her life must be dreadful.

"But if you have no conscience, then be aware my family and I will never give up on fighting for justice on Emma's behalf.

"We can do no less for we love and miss her every day, not just today."

In June officers working on the case said they had uncovered "several items" including women's clothing in the woodland search.