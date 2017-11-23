Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Two lanes on the M74 were blocked as a result of the accident

Drivers are experiencing delays after an accident closed two lanes of the M74 in South Lanarkshire.

It is understood up to seven vehicles, including a car transporter, were involved in the crash about 09:06.

Traffic Scotland said the incident happened on the southbound carriageway, between the Raith Interchange (Junction 5) and Hamilton (Junction 6).

Motorists have been advised to use caution on approach and expect delays until investigations are complete.