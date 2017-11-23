Search for 'high risk' psychiatric patient

Image copyright Police Scotland

A "high risk" patient has absconded from a psychiatric hospital in Glasgow.

Police are looking for John McLean after he went missing from Leverndale Hospital on Wednesday.

He is described as being white, 5ft 5in tall, of a heavy build, and with thinning hair which is short and dark brown/grey in colour.

Mr McLean was wearing grey jogging trousers, a blue and white T-shirt, red slip on shoes and a Fitbit.

A police spokesman said: "We are keen to trace this man as soon as possible.

"The patient is being treated as a high risk and the public are advised not to approach him.

"If anyone sees him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, they should contact Police Scotland on 101."