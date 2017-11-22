Liam Gallagher to headline TRNSMT 2018

Image copyright Transmt

Liam Gallagher will headline the TRNSMT festival in 2018, its organisers have announced.

The former Oasis frontman is the first act to be confirmed for Scotland's largest music festival.

His performance at Glasgow Green on Saturday 30 June is set to be his biggest ever solo show in Scotland and likely to draw a huge audience.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include fellow British stars Courteeners, Wolf Alice and J Hus.

The announcement comes after TRNSMT organisers DF Concerts announced that the festival would be held over two weekends in 2018.

The event attracted 120,000 festival goers to a single weekend when it was held for the first time in July.

Next year it will run over three days, from 29 June - 1 July, as well as two events on 6 and 8 July.

Geoff Ellis, the head of DF Concerts said: "We're absolutely thrilled to announce TRNSMT 2018's line-up - all four bands are testament to the brilliant British music scene right now and will offer an amazing day of music for TRNSMT fans on 30 June.

"It's set to be a brilliant summer of music.

"We're bringing some of the best world-class artists to Glasgow Green, with many more exciting announcements still to come. TRNSMT's outstanding audience in July this year showed the world why TRNSMT should be central to the festival music calendar."