Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Green Street, Saltcoats

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a pensioner outside a pub in Ayrshire.

The 66-year-old was seriously injured during the alleged incident, which happened at about 19:30 on Tuesday in Green Street, Saltcoats.

The man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock where staff describe his condition as critical.

Police later confirmed a 16-year-old has been detained in custody in connection with the alleged attack.

He is expected to appear before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday.