Image copyright Stewart Robertson Image caption Alexander Johnstone expressed regret over Mr McNally's death

A HGV driver has admitted causing the death of a road worker by reversing over him while delivering asphalt to a works site on the M8.

Alexander Johnstone, 52, struck Ryan McNally, 33, with a tipping lorry near Glasgow Airport on 3 March, 2014.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard Johnstone had ignored guidelines before he reversed around 124m.

He did not see Mr McNally behind him and drove over the road worker, who was walking backwards at the time.

Fatal collision

Johnstone admitted a single charge of breaking two sections of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

Procurator Fiscal Depute Selena Brown said the fatal collision took place while Mr McNally was part of a team resurfacing the road at the White Cart Viaduct, near to Junction 28.

The court heard Johnstone ignored guidelines on using certain entrances and did not wait for a colleague to direct him into position.

Diversions were set up to take traffic through Paisley every night between 1 - 9 March, 2014, as the roads were re-laid on behalf of Transerv Scotland.

Image copyright Stewart Robertson Image caption Ryan McNally was working on the M8 when he died

The prosecutor told the court Mr McNally, of Stirling, was working on his own and "always walked backwards" when doing his particular job as it was easier for him.

Ms Brown said Johnstone reversed in to the live traffic lane and entered the site via the 'works access' entrance.

She added: "Two vehicles travelling in lane three noted a white tipper truck reversing and also witnessed the presence of Ryan McNally with his back to the vehicle.

"They saw the vehicle strike Mr McNally and continue the reversing manoeuvre.

"The resulting injuries due to the road traffic incident were entirely consistent with Mr McNally being run over by a large, heavy vehicle."

'Sincere remorse'

Defence advocate Barry Smith said: "Mr Johnstone is most anxious I should formally record, in this court, his sincere remorse and regret this accident happened and had such tragic consequences.

"He wishes, in particular, for me to record his sincere condolences to the family of Mr McNally."

Mr Smith asked Sheriff James Spy to deal with the case by way of a fine and said Johnstone, of Airdrie, accepted it would have to be a substantial one.

The court heard Johnstone would be able to pay the fine as he is still employed by JC Bell Haulage Limited, the firm he was driving for at the time of the incident, and was "a valued and trusted employee".

But Sheriff Spy opted to call for background reports ahead of sentencing and adjourned the case until next month.