Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Green Street, Saltcoats

A pensioner is fighting for his life after he became involved in a fight outside a pub in Ayrshire.

Police said the 66-year-old was seriously injured during the incident on Green Street, Saltcoats.

The man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock where staff describe his condition as critical.

The incident is being treated as attempted murder and it is understood officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

Det Insp Mick Carr said: "Extensive inquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and it is absolutely vital that anyone who witnessed what happened comes forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Green Street yesterday evening who saw the incident take place, or who has any information at all that may be able to assist our inquiries, to please get in touch."