Intruder fell asleep eating Doritos

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said the man had apparently paused for a "pit stop"

A man has been discovered asleep and covered in Doritos after allegedly breaking into a house in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the man had also eaten half a pie before deciding "on a pit stop".

The alleged break-in happened at a house in Corsewall Street, Coatbridge, at about 23:45 on Monday.

Monklands Police tweeted about the incident, saying the man was no different to anyone who felt tired starting a late shift at work.

Skip Twitter post by @MonklandsPol Sleeping on the Job!

We all feel tired when we start a shift & a thief who started his shift at 2345 yesterday was no different. He broke into a house on Corsewall St, decided on a pit stop, ate half a pie and fell asleep covered in Doritos. He woke up in cuffs #fingerlickinggood — MonklandsPolice (@MonklandsPol) November 21, 2017 Report

"He woke up in cuffs," the tweet added.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a 46-year-old man would be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident.