Second man arrested over farm shooting

A second man has been arrested after a shooting at a farm in Renfrewshire.

James McGurk, 41, was shot in the back and buttocks at Crosslee Farm near Bridge of Weir on 31 October.

Last week John Docherty, 45, appeared in court charged with attempted murder.

Police Scotland have now confirmed a second man, aged 36, is in custody in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Docherty, from Largs, Ayrshire, was charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody when he appeared in court on Monday.