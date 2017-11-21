Image copyright Stewart Robertson Image caption The court heard that Sean Cowan was caught after screenshots of his comments were passed to police

A Rangers supporter who threatened to kill Hibernian manager Neil Lennon in a Facebook rant has been spared jail.

Sean Cowan, 54, asked fellow fans for a gun so he could "shoot" Lennon in the head.

He was incensed after the former Celtic star cupped his ears in celebration during a Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox.

Cowan posted the remarks on the Facebook page on fan site Follow Follow on 12 August after Hibs' 3-2 victory.

During the match, Lennon incurred the wrath of the home support when he faced the main stand to celebrate Simon Murray's equaliser.

The Hibs manager held his arms aloft, cupped his ears and made a pumped fist gesture.

One Rangers fan launched a lighter which missed the ex-Northern Ireland international by a few feet.

Facebook post

At around 22:00 that night Cowan, of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, went on to Facebook and posted: "Somebody give me a weapon and I will shoot this little terrorist c*** in the head with impunity.

"I'm serious. I would.

"I can get one, not a problem. Police Scotland are probably all over it now though. I have previous for firearms so I'm expecting a chap soon."

Cowan was snared after screenshots were passed to police, leading to his arrest and conviction.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Hibernian came from behind to beat 10-man Rangers at Ibrox

He admitted his guilt, under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act 2012, at a previous Paisley Sheriff Court hearing.

Procurator Fiscal Depute Tom Bowman told the court the comments were reported to Police Scotland's Football Coordination Unit on August 14 this year - two days after they were posted.

When cautioned and charged, Cowan replied: "I'm disgusted".

He also repeatedly apologised when interviewed by police.

Defence solicitor Charlie McCusker said Cowan was "a functioning alcoholic" whose threats were "stupid, drunken bravado" which he had no intention of following through.

The told the court his client had a 2:1 in English from the University of Glasgow.

He added: "His regret is instant, legitimate and genuine.

"He has asked me to publicly apologise to Neil Lennon.

"He was caught up in the moment. In the cold, sober, light of day he recognises his behaviour just can't be accepted."

'Vile messages'

Sheriff Craig Harris could have jailed Cowan, who has previous convictions for assault and assault to severe injury, for up to 12 months for the offence.

But he placed him on a two-year Community Payback Order, which will see him supervised by social workers and complete 200 hours' unpaid work.

Cowan will also be electronically tagged and have to remain within his home between 19:00 and 09:00 for the next three months.

Sheriff Harris told him: "These were vile messages.

"I have no doubt they would have caused any reasonable person reading them alarm.

"You can't explain what motivated you to commit this offence other than alcohol."