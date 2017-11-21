A judge has ordered a man who stabbed four strangers to be detained at a high security psychiatric institution.

Edward Coyle, 50, targeted a supermarket worker, a student, a project manager and a cleaner in Glasgow over three days in March 2016.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he suffers from a serious mental illness and needs specialist medical care.

A consultant psychiatrist said he required treatment at the State Hospital in Carstairs, Lanarkshire.

Dr Prathima Apurva told the court that there would be a risk of Coyle attacking other people if he were sent to a mainstream prison.

Lord Armstrong then passed an order compelling Coyle to receive medical treatment.

A separate order was also passed which compels him to be detained at Carstairs.

'Serious crimes'

The judge then told Coyle that sending him to the State Hospital was the most appropriate action available to him.

He added: "You have been convicted of a number of serious crimes.

"I accept the information which been set out in the reports and the oral evidence of Doctor Apurva.

"It is my conclusion that I should impose a restriction order as well as compulsion order."

Coyle, of Gorbals, Glasgow, denied all wrongdoing but was convicted of two counts of attempted murder and two of assault earlier this year.

'Puddle of blood'

During the trial the court heard how Coyle stabbed Alberto Sanchez, 29, in the arm on March 15 last year as the victim headed to work in a supermarket in the Gorbals.

Alberto told the court he was left standing in "a puddle of blood".

Hours later, Coyle assaulted student Fiona Robertson, 22, near the Merchant City.

She wept as she told how she fought him off but was left with holes in her clothes.

That evening, project manager Paul Sweeney, 44, was walking to his car in the Gorbals when Coyle came at him "with some purpose" and knifed him in the chest.

Coyle struck again two days later, stabbing cleaner Margaret Campbell, 58, six times as she walked to her cleaning job in the Gorbals in the early hours.

She was attacked on a deserted industrial estate and suffered a punctured lung which kept her off work for eight months.