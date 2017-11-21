Image copyright Glasgow 2018 Image caption Izzy Conway, Glasgow 2018 volunteer champion pictured in front of the city's Riverside Museum

More than 10,000 people have applied to be volunteers at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

Organisers confirmed applications were received from 89 different countries, as well as 7,000 sports fans from across Scotland.

More than a fifth of applicants were from Glasgow and 30 per cent of applicants were under 26.

The volunteer centre has officially opened and will whittle the applicants down to 3,000 by the end of the year.

Prospective volunteers for the multi-sports event, which Glasgow will co-host with Berlin, will be contacted to undertake a skills matching session.

'Overwhelming response'

If successful they will support a wide range of functions, from spectator and media services to accreditation and transport.

Aileen Campbell, Minister for Public Health and Sport, said: "No major sporting event would be possible without the commitment and enthusiasm of volunteers and next year's Glasgow 2018 European Championships is no different.

"We want our volunteer workforce to be inclusive, diverse and representative of Glasgow and Scotland as well as welcoming to those from other countries.

"It's tremendous to see such an overwhelming response - from home and abroad - from so many people wanting to provide a warm welcome and unforgettable experience to the athletes, officials, media, spectators who will visit Scotland next year."

Glasgow's Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: "The Glasgow 2018 European Championships will build on Glasgow and Scotland's reputation for hosting world-class sporting events and the success of previous volunteering programmes delivered across the city.

"Glaswegians are world-famous for their friendliness.

"I know, the infectious energy of our volunteers will spark excitement across the city throughout these championships."

Image copyright Glasgow 2018 Image caption People from across Scotland and the UK have applied to volunteer at Glasgow 2018

Host venues include the SSE Hydro, Tollcross International Swimming Centre and the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles in Perthshire.

Glasgow 2018 Volunteer Ambassador and Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli said: "The response to the call for Glasgow 2018 volunteers has been incredible but entirely unsurprising.

"The people of Scotland and Glasgow will always rise to a challenge and they never shy away from helping people when they can.

"Put simply - this is right up our street!"

Kohli also praised the global response to what will be the biggest multi-sports event in Scotland since the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

He added: "It's been encouraging to see applications come in from people with all backgrounds and from right across the board.

"To have people applying from, not just around Scotland but around the world shows the reputation Glasgow and Scotland have worldwide."

The Glasgow 2018 event will be held between 2-16 August and the European Athletics Championships will be staged between 7-12 August in Berlin.