A 45-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a farm in Renfrewshire.

John Docherty is accused of shooting James McGurk, 41, in the back and buttocks.

The incident took place at Crosslee Farm in Bridge of Weir on 31 October.

Mr Docherty, from Largs, Ayrshire, made no plea at Paisley Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody. He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.