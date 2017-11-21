Image copyright Citizens Theatre Image caption The Citizens Theatre is to undergo a £19.4m transformation

Glasgow's Citizens Theatre company is to move out of its home in the Gorbals for the first time in its 72-year history.

The theatre will close next summer for a £19.4m redevelopment which will take two years to complete.

During that period, plays, drama classes and staff, will be moved to a number of different venues including the Tramway and Scotland Street Museum.

The theatre will reopen to the public in the autumn of 2020.

The Citizens Theatre has been a landmark in the Gorbals area of Glasgow since 1945, but the building itself - which is leased from Glasgow City Council - dates back to 1878.

'Exciting opportunity'

It remains the only theatre in Scotland with the original working stage machinery, including the paint frame on which they create backcloths.

Dominic Hill, the theatres's artistic director, said: "The Citizens Theatre building is about to embark on the biggest changes to its physical structure in its 139-year history.

Image copyright Citizens Theatre Image caption The theatre will undergo its biggest physical change in its 139-year history

"This latest stage in our £19.4m redevelopment project presents an exciting opportunity for a number of key landmark cultural organisations to work together in Glasgow."

He added: "Our shared history of innovation and creativity makes it a great opportunity to collaborate with them."

The first Citizens show to be produced at the Tramway theatre will open in September 2018.

Meanwhile, the Citizens' education team will run drama classes and other activities from the Scotland Street School Museum.

The theatre's administrative team will also move into backroom office space at this venue.

Image copyright Citizens Theatre Image caption The redeveloped theatre will reopen to the public in the autumn of 2020

Production facilities will move across the road from the theatre into the council-owned former Skills Academy building in Laurieston.

The new building has been designed by architectural practice Bennetts Associates.

Councillor David McDonald, depute leader of Glasgow City Council and chairman of Glasgow Life, said: "We're delighted to be able to support the transformation of one of Scotland's iconic cultural institutions.

"The Citizens Theatre is rooted in the local community and it is absolutely fitting that while the venue is being refurbished, its ambitious programme of live theatre, creativity and learning, will continue across our venues, inspiring audiences from near and far."

The theatre recently launched a public fundraising campaign to help raise £1.6m for the building redevelopment.

During its closure, the Citizens plans to take its work further afield across Scotland.