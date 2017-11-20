Image copyright Watchtower Media Image caption Kulwinder Bagri got into debt after buying a cafe

A shopkeeper who stole £120,000 from his own Post Office then lied that he had been robbed by armed gangsters has been jailed for 34 months.

Kulwinder Bagri, 53, made up the fake raid so he could pay part of a £300,000 debt from a failed business venture.

He told police two masked men had held him up with a shotgun and a pistol at his shop in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire, in February.

Bagri claimed they threatened to kill them, before destroying CCTV footage.

He said the pair then made off with £120,000 in cash.

His story fell apart when police officers looked at CCTV footage from cameras outside the shop - and were able to show that no gunmen could be seen.

When officers then searched Bagri's Glasgow home, they found £6,000 in cash in his bedroom.

Position of trust

He pleaded guilty at the High Court in Paisley last month to embezzling £124,843.32 from the Post Office and making a false report to police.

The court heard Bagri ran the Premier Stores shop in Clarkston and acquired the property next door, which was then turned into a Post Office branch.

He and his wife also bought a cafe in Glasgow's Dennistoun area, but it did not take off and the couple were left £300,000 in debt.

When Bagri returned to court for sentencing, defence solicitor advocate Billy Lavelle asked for leniency, adding: "He wants to try and put his difficulties and fractured life back together as well as he can."

But Sheriff David Pender jailed him for 34 months - 28 months for the embezzlement and six months for wasting police time - reduced from 51 months as he admitted his guilt.

As he did so, the sheriff said: "I accept you are a member of a hardworking community and a very hardworking family.

"I dare say if the business venture of the cafe hadn't gone bust you wouldn't be here today, but you were in a position of trust and you embezzled quite a substantial sum of money.

"There is no disposal open to the court other than a period of imprisonment."

Bagri also faces losing his house as part of a Proceeds of Crime case against him, which is due to call in court next month.