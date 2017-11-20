An 82-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car as she crossed a road in West Dunbartonshire.

The accident involving a red Audi A3 happened on Bank Street in Alexandria at about 17:00 on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where she later died. The 48-year-old driver of the Audi was not injured.

The road was closed for eight hours as a crash investigation was carried out.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.