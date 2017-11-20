Eleven arrests in Ayrshire drugs raids

Image caption Drugs were seized in a planned day of action codenamed Operation Isotope

Eleven people have been arrested in Ayrshire in connection with the alleged supply of controlled drugs.

Police Scotland searched 10 premises on Friday, 17 November in a day of action codenamed Operation Isotope.

The drugs seized are believed to include heroin, cannabis, cannabis resin and diazepam.

Four women and seven men, ranging in ages from 33 to 58, were detained in custody under the operation which was part of a long-term investigation.

Ch Supt Paul Main said: "The supply of drugs and the harm they cause locally in Ayrshire and more widely across Scotland is entirely unacceptable."

"Often the public will provide information to us and not always see an immediate, visible police response. I hope this recent police activity gives communities the confidence that we listen to and act on the information provided to us."