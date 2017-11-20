Concern grows for missing 86-year-old

Concern is growing for an elderly man with dementia who has been missing from his home in East Dunbartonshire overnight.

Neil McFarlane, 86, was last seen by his family at his home at Craigmaddie, Milngavie, at about 18:45 on Sunday.

Despite his condition, Mr McFarlane is capable of walking considerable distances and using public transport.

Police have urged members of the public in the area to check gardens and outbuildings.

Mr McFarlane is described as white, about 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, and bald.

He is wearing a brown hat with a rim, a tweed jacket, blue shirt, black trousers and tan-coloured shoes.

Sgt Alan Ferris, of Police Scotland, said: "As time passes, his family and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

"Mr McFarlane suffers from dementia and although he is 86 years of age, he is active and is known to walk considerable distances.

"He also uses buses and has previously stayed on them until the end of their route, so he has been located before as far as Balfron and Buchanan Street Bus Station."