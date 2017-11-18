Image copyright Google Image caption The attackers ran from Scotia Crescent towards Abbotsford Avenue

A 35-year-old man is being treated in hospital after he was attacked by three other men in Larkhall.

The serious assault took place on Friday at about 16:10. The victim is in Wishaw General Hospital and has lacerations to his head.

After confronting the man in Scotia Crescent, the attackers made off in the direction of Abbotsford Avenue.

Police have issued an appeal for information and for anyone who saw the attack to call them.

Descriptions issued of the men suggest they were white, and aged between 20 and 30.

One was about 6ft 2in tall, of slim build and bald.

Another was about 5ft 8in, and of medium build. He was wearing a black skip cap.

All three had dark clothing.

Det Con Davy MacFarlane said: "Inquiries are being carried out in the local area and officers have been gathering CCTV footage to gather more information on this assault.

"There would have been people in the local area on Friday afternoon around the time of the attack who may have seen these three man acting suspiciously."