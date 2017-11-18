A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a farm in Renfrewshire.

The incident at Crosslee Farm, Bridge of Weir, on 1 November left a 41-year-old man injured.

He was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital Paisley for treatment and was in a stable condition.

Officers said the 45-year-old man was currently detained in police custody. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.