Man arrested over Bridge of Weir farm shooting
- 18 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a farm in Renfrewshire.
The incident at Crosslee Farm, Bridge of Weir, on 1 November left a 41-year-old man injured.
He was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital Paisley for treatment and was in a stable condition.
Officers said the 45-year-old man was currently detained in police custody. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.