From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The 10-year-old girl was attacked in a Pollok lane

A man has appeared in court charged with a sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl.

Paul Lavery allegedly carried out the sex attack in a lane linking Langton Crescent with Drumcross Road in Pollok, on 14 November.

Prosecutors claim the 36-year-old assaulted the girl "with intent to rape her".

Lavery, who is from the Pollok area, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear again next week for a full committal hearing.