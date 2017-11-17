Image copyright Google Image caption Ross Sherlock is charged with driving dangerously at the car park of SoccerWorld in Glasgow's east end

A man shot outside a primary school in 2015 has been charged with driving dangerously and crashing his BMW into another car in Glasgow.

Ross Sherlock, 36, allegedly "drove at excessive speed" and caused his car to hit a Corsa, which injured the driver.

A warrant was granted for his arrest after he failed to appear when the case was called at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Earlier this year, two men were cleared of attempted murder after Mr Sherlock was shot outside his daughter's school.

Papers at Glasgow Sheriff Court allege the driving offence took place at Stepps Road, Croftcoighn Road and the car park of SoccerWorld in Glasgow's east end on 8 October last year.

It is claimed the Vauxhall Corsa was "propelled backwards" and collided with a number of parked cars.

Mr Sherlock, from Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, was not present in court. Sheriff Bill Totten granted a warrant for his arrest.

After a trial in June, William Burns, 56, and Alexander Porter, 48, were cleared of shooting Mr Sherlock outside St Helen's Primary in Bishopbriggs, near Glasgow on 24 September 2015.

It was claimed they repeatedly fired a handgun at him as parents collected their children.

Mr Sherlock, who was at the school to collect his daughter, was shot at three times with a handgun by a man in a yellow fluorescent jacket.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Matthews formally acquitted Mr Burns and Mr Porter of the attempted murder due to "insufficient evidence".