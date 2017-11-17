Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place on Kilmarnock's Balmoral Road in March

A man stabbed his victim 27 times after an argument and left him bleeding on a Kilmarnock street.

Police discovered Daniel Johnstone in a blood-soaked T-shirt after he attacked Paul Sullivan.

At the High Court in Glasgow, the 25-year-old admitted the attempted murder which took place on Balmoral Road on 28 March.

Prosecutor John Keenan said the victim "was stabbed 27 times in the chest, neck and abdomen".

The court heard police and paramedics went to the scene after a security guard spotted Mr Sullivan, 26, lying in the street at 02:20 and bleeding heavily.

Mr Sullivan had to undergo a four-hour operation to repair damage to his small bowel and liver and has been left scarred.

The court heard that police followed a trail of blood which led from where Mr Sullivan lay to a house in Balmoral Road.

Trail of blood

A blood-stained carrier bag containing a knife was found at the back of the house and Johnstone was found in bed asleep wearing a blood-stained T-shirt.

Forensic experts examined the knife and the T-shirt and found that both had traces of Mr Sullivan's blood on them.

Defence advocate Paul Nelson said the two men had been drinking together earlier that night.

He added: "Mr Johnstone went inside the house in Balmoral Road, but Mr Sullivan was not allowed in.

"Mr Sullivan was kicking at the gate and making a lot of noise and was asked to leave.

"When he refused to do so Mr Johnstone picked up a knife to back up his request to go away. However, Mr Sullivan came towards him and he acted in the way described."

Judge Lord Kinclaven called for a risk assessment of the danger Johnstone poses to the public and deferred sentence until next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.