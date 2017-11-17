Image caption Jagtar Singh Johal will remain in judicial custody until 30 November

A Scottish Sikh man who has been held in an Indian prison for a fortnight has appeared in court.

Jagtar Singh Johal, 30, from Dumbarton, was taken out of police custody in Punjab and sent to prison until 30 November.

He has not been charged with any crime and his lawyer claims his client has been tortured by police.

Indian police have accused Mr Johal of financing the purchase of weapons used to kill Hindu leaders.

He was taken from a street in the Indian state on 4 November.

His family say he was there on holiday having married in the region in October.

On Friday, Mr Johal was presented at a lower court in Bagha Purana, Moga.

He entered the court room flanked by half a dozen Punjabi officers.

Prosecutors did not ask for Mr Johal's police custody to be extended.

Image caption Mr Johal's family say he was in Punjab on holiday after getting married in October

Image caption Jagtar Singh Johal was flanked by police officers during his brief court appearance on Friday

During the brief hearing, he was transferred from police to judicial custody after the judge questioned the prosecution about claims the accused was tortured.

A British High Commission official was also in court and met with the accused.

The court also allowed Mr Johal's mother-in-law and father-in-law to meet him briefly.

Campaigners have called for the immediate intervention of the British Foreign Office in the case.

On Thursday about 400 British Sikhs demonstrated outside the Foreign Office in London demanding more be done to help him.

The Sikh Federation said it feared Mr Johal was being targeted over his work highlighting the Sikh genocide in 1984.