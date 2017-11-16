Image copyright PA

Scotland's biggest music festival, TRNSMT, is to be staged over two weekends in 2018.

The Glasgow Green event attracted 120,000 festival-goers over a single weekend when it was held for the first time in July this year.

Now organisers DF concerts have announced the 2018 version will cover three days from 29 June to 1 July, and two events from 6 to 8 July.

Acts which appeared last year included Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

DF Concerts say the line-up for the 2018 event will be announced soon.

Chief executive Geoff Ellis said: "After such a successful first year in 2017, we're absolutely delighted to extend the transmissions at TRNSMT Festival into two weekends to better the experience for the amazing TRNSMT fans next year.

"We're bringing even more of the best artists from around the world to Glasgow Green and making sure Glasgow is the place to be this summer.

"The event is now established at the heart of the Scottish music calendar and we are looking forward to announcing the line-up for both weekend soon, as well as the additional festival aspects TRNSMT has to offer, so stay tuned."