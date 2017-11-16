From the section

A man lost two teeth after he was punched at a train station following a row over politics.

British Transport Police said the victim was assaulted at Paisley Gilmour Street at 19:30 on Saturday .

The incident started on board the service from Glasgow Central after the victim and another passenger began talking about politics.

A BTP spokesman said: "The discussion escalated when the pair reached Paisley Gilmour Street.

"After leaving the service, the passenger assaulted the victim.

"The victim was punched in the mouth which resulted in him losing two teeth."

The man is described as white, 5ft 6in, 30-35, and of thin build.

He was clean-shaven and dressed in black.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact British Transport Police.