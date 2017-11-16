Double rapist jailed for 1981 attacks

Image copyright Spindrft Image caption Robert Yule laughed at one of his victims when they met a decade later

A man who raped two teenagers almost 40 years ago has been jailed for seven years.

Robert Yule, 53, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of dragging one victim into a lane near Renfield Street, Glasgow, on 18 May, 1981.

He was also found guilty of raping a schoolgirl in Whistleberry Road, Hamilton, after pulling her from a footpath into a secluded area.

Yule was found not guilty of another rape in Rutherglen in March 1992.

The woman who was raped in Glasgow was 18 at the time of the attack and had just left a nightclub with friends

She told prosecutor Angela Gray that Yule - who is known as Bruce and is deaf - had also been at the nightclub.

'Evil look'

Now 54, the witness sobbed as she said: "It happened so fast. I got dragged into a lane off Renfield Street."

Ms Gray asked: "What was the last thing you saw before you were dragged into the lane?"

The woman replied: "Bruce. He had an evil look. He grabbed me. It happened so suddenly. He forced me against a wall and he pulled and pushed me to the ground.

"Something hit me on the head it all happened so fast. I was trying to defend myself. It felt as if he had eight arms, I ended up on the ground.

"He was strong and powerful. I was trying to fight him and telling him to stop. I was screaming."

The woman said she told her mother she had been raped and they went to the police station to report it.

But she told the court: "They said I must have had too much to drink and said I was out looking for men."

Laughed at victim

Ten years later she came across Yule at a social event.

He said: "He said 'I'm sorry for what happened,' and he was laughing."

Yule, of East Kilbride, claimed that the woman had consented to have sex with him.

His other victim, who is now 52, said Yule had raped her when she was aged 14 or 15.

The woman said she told no-one what happened until she was 17 and revealed what had happened to her best friend.

The court heard that police opened an investigation into Yule two years ago and spoke to the woman as part of their inquiries.

Judge Norman Ritchie QC branded the attack near to Renfield Street a "vicious and violent rape" and told Yule: "You have truly ruined much of her life".

He also said the Hamilton schoolgirl was "too embarrassed" to report it at the time and "has had to live with the consequences of your sexual attack upon her".

Defence counsel Frances Connor said Yule maintained his innocence.