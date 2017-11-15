Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was knocked down about 22:35 on Tuesday

Detectives are hunting two masked men who deliberately drove a 4x4 at a pedestrian as he walked along a street in North Lanarkshire.

The 35-year-old victim was struck on Roughcraig Street, Airdrie, at about 22:35 on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said the suspects stopped the black vehicle, got out briefly and then drove off.

The victim was taken to Wishaw General for treatment. Staff described his condition as stable.

Police could not confirm if the 4x4 mounted the pavement or struck the victim as he crossed the road.

Det Insp Cammy Miller, from Coatbridge CID, said: "This was a reckless and dangerous attack and extensive inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances and find the individuals responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Roughcraig Street last night who may have witnessed a disturbance or noticed a black 4x4 vehicle to please get in touch."