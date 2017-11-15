Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Mohammed Rafiq has been given a three-year non-harassment order preventing him from contacting his victim

A spurned lover who posted naked pictures and videos of an ex-girlfriend on social media and sent them to her family has been jailed for 16 months.

Mohammed Rafiq, 42 uploaded a naked picture, taken from a video of the woman showering, to her Facebook page.

He went on to post the video and a comment that she was a prostitute with her contact information.

Rafiq further humiliated her by sending the video to a friend and some of her relatives through WhatsApp.

He pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to stalking his ex-partner between 21 April and 19 May, 2015.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC told Rafiq: "The charge to which you pled guilty is extremely serious and involves a course of conduct designed to cause maximum harm and upset.

"This was a highly-planned and sustained course of conduct on a number of occasions."

The sheriff also imposed a three-year non-harassment order preventing Rafiq from contacting his victim.

Procurator fiscal depute Adele MacDonald said Rafiq and the 24-year-old female had been in a relationship that ended in May 2014.

Shower footage

They had stayed in touch until March 2015 when Rafiq, from Glasgow's west end, wanted to reconcile, but the woman did not.

Ms MacDonald said: "During the relationship, Rafiq filmed the complainer in the shower consensually.

"The accused wanted to reconcile but the complainer didn't.

"This resulted in the first incident on April 21, 2015."

The woman was made aware of the post and family members abroad told her they had seen the image.

She deactivated her account but before that was in place, Rafiq uploaded a naked video on May 23.

Rafiq's address was located as being where the images were posted from.

Defence lawyer Ron Mackenna told the court Rafiq "expressed he was sorry for all that happened and for the impact that had on the complainer".

He added: "This is a man who became caught up in emotional circumstances he found himself."