Image copyright SNS Group Image caption Robert Snodgrass has won 25 Scotland caps

Scotland international Robert Snodgrass had his trial postponed after an injury prevented him turning up for court.

The Aston Villa player is charged with driving a car while a baby was being held by a passenger.

Glasgow Justice of the Peace Court heard Mr Snodgrass, 30, claimed he was instructed by his club to go to hospital because of an injury.

Mr Snodgrass, who denies the charge, allegedly committed the offence on Duke Street, Glasgow, on 17 April, 2015.

Court papers claim he "did drive said vehicle whilst a baby was being carried in the arms of a rear seat passenger as there was insufficient space to fit a suitable child seat due to the number of passengers".

There was no sign of the midfielder, originally from Glasgow, when the case called.

'Ongoing injury'

Defence lawyer Martin Black said: "Mr Snodgrass maintains his plea of not guilty.

"He contacted me this morning, he has been required by his club to attend hospital for specialist investigation in to an ongoing injury."

Mr Black said it was not something his client, who is on loan from West Ham, was "able to avoid".

He added: "This only came to my attention this morning, it is unsatisfactory.

"The motion to adjourn is made on that basis."

There was no opposition by the prosecution as long as Mr Snodgrass "provides vouching".

A new trial date was set for January.

In March a warrant was issued for Mr Snodgrass after he failed to turn up for his trial.

Asked at the time why his client was not present, Mr Black told the court "he didn't think he had to be".