Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police want to speak to this man in connection with the assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was attacked in Glasgow city centre.

The 19-year-old was assaulted at about 03:00 on Saturday 28 October in Renfrew Lane.

The man is described as white, of slim build with short dark hair, swept over to one side.

He was wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and black shoes, with white around the sole.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the image to contact Stewart Street Police Station or Crimestoppers.