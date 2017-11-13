Glasgow & West Scotland

Three people hurt as crash closes part of A77 in Glasgow



Three people have been injured in a two-car crash which closed part of the A77 in Glasgow.

Police were called out to the scene on Pollokshaws Road at 17:50.

The road remains closed at Vennard Gardens and a diversion is in place.

It is understood three people were treated at the scene by paramedics but their injuries are not thought to be serious.