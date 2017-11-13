Three people hurt as crash closes part of A77 in Glasgow
- 13 November 2017
Three people have been injured in a two-car crash which closed part of the A77 in Glasgow.
Police were called out to the scene on Pollokshaws Road at 17:50.
The road remains closed at Vennard Gardens and a diversion is in place.
It is understood three people were treated at the scene by paramedics but their injuries are not thought to be serious.