A 30-year-old workman was seriously assaulted by a group of armed men in Rutherglen.

The victim was working in a garden in Brownsdale Road at about 13:30 on Saturday 11 November when he was attacked.

His 36-year-old colleague managed to escape the group of five or six men who had weapons.

The worker was treated for a back injury at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and later released.

The only description of the attackers is that they were wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Det Con Stewart Walton is appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time to come forward.