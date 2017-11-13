A 51-year-old man has died following a road crash in Glasgow.

The man was driving his Ford Ranger on Dumbreck Road near to Dumbreck Avenue, at about 02:30 on Sunday 12 November when it appears he lost control.

He struck a VW Polo being driven by a 17-year-old woman. Two other cars were also damaged in the crash.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said there were no further injuries to any other drivers or passengers in the other vehicles involved.

Sgt Nicola Taylor said inquiries were continuing into the cause of the crash.

"A number of members of the public stopped and helped at the time of the crash, however they had left before police arrival and I would ask them to contact my office, as they may have information that is vital to this investigation," she said.