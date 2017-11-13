Glasgow & West Scotland

Body of man is recovered from the sea at Irvine beach

Body at Irvine beach Image copyright Google
Image caption The body of a man was recovered from the water at Irvine beach

The body of a man has been recovered from the sea in Ayrshire.

Police and coastguards were called to a report of a man in the water at Irvine Bay at 10:30 on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said enquiries were ongoing to establish what had happened.

She said: "At 10:30 hours police were called to reports of a body of a man in the water at Irvine beach. Police and the coastguard are at the scene and inquiries are ongoing."

