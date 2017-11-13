Image copyright Police handout Image caption Kirsty McBryde died at the scene of the crash on the A736 near Burnhouse on Saturday

A 37-year-old woman who died following a crash in North Ayrshire on Saturday has been named.

Kirsty McBryde was driving a grey Seat Ibiza southbound on the A736 near Burnhouse at about 18:10 when it was in collision with a bronze Renault Grand Scenic being driven northbound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old male Renault driver was taken to hospital with leg injuries where his condition was described as stable.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.