About 40 firefighters have been tackling an early-morning blaze at a community resource centre in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first alerted to the incident in Calder Street at about 01:48.

Eight fire engines, including two aerial appliances, were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman said crews were working externally to tackle the flames using powerful water jets.

She added: "There are no reported casualties at this present time."

South Lanarkshire Council said Auchinraith Primary, which is close to the scene of the fire, would be closed on Monday. Calderside Academy is open as usual.