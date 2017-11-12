A 37-year-old woman has died following a crash in North Ayrshire on Saturday.

She was driving a grey Seat Ibiza southbound on the A736 near Burnhouse at about 18:10 when it was in collision with a bronze Renault Grand Scenic being driven northbound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 57-year-old male Renault driver was taken to hospital with leg injuries and is in a stable condition.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.