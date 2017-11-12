Man suffers head injury after Glasgow shop attack
12 November 2017
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury after being attacked in a Glasgow shop.
The assault happened inside the Premiers shop, under the railway bridge, in Argyle Street at about 17:20 on Saturday.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but was later released.
Police said they were looking at CCTV images and appealed for witnesses to contact them.