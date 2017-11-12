Glasgow & West Scotland

Man suffers head injury after Glasgow shop attack

Premiers shop Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened inside the Premiers shop, under the railway bridge, on Argyle Street

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a head injury after being attacked in a Glasgow shop.

The assault happened inside the Premiers shop, under the railway bridge, in Argyle Street at about 17:20 on Saturday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but was later released.

Police said they were looking at CCTV images and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

